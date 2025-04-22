LaFortune Park opening Case Tennis Center expansion soon

Case Tennis Center expansion
By Steve Berg

Tennis, anyone?

Over at LaFortune Park in Tulsa, the sport continues to grow like crazy.

Today, they had the grand opening for the latest expansion: three new indoor tennis courts at the Case Tennis Center.

That adds to three indoor courts that were built at the center in 2014 and the 21 outdoor courts that have steadily been added since 1970.

LaFortune Tennis Director Melissa McCorkle says they get around 100,000 players each year at the Park.

The $6-million expansion is a combination of county, federal, and private dollars.

It officially opens to the public on May 12th.

Steve Berg

