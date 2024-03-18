Lankford advocates reducing prescription drug prices

James Lankford

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma’s two US senators are calling for senate leadership to act immediately to lower the costs associated with prescription drugs.

James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin and nearly two dozen upper camber colleagues sent a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for immediate action on reforming pharmacy benefit managers in an effort to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

The members wrote, “Immediate action is needed to address these harmful practices by PBM’s. Americans deserve and expect protection from inflated prescription drug costs. We cannot sit idly by while patients suffer.”

The letter has the support of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association, the Food Industry Association, and the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.


