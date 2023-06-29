Lankford seeks to reduce passport delays

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is touting legislation designed to address an eight-month delay for passports.

The passport backlog now totals more than 3 million. ‘

The legislation introduced by Lankford aims to make major improvements to passport processing at the State Department.

Lankford said, “Oklahomans shouldn’t have to face months-log delays because the State Department isn’t processing passports quickly enough.” The Republican Senator added, “This bill is designed to address the root cause of the breakdown and provide straightforward solutions to fix the current backlog and prevent it from reaching historic levels again.”

Proposed measures within the legislation include expanding in-person appointments at regional passport offices, and developing a reserve workforce that can be reassigned to support Passport Services when demand is high.



