Lankford seeks to reduce passport delays

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is touting legislation designed to address an eight-month delay for passports.

The passport backlog now totals more than 3 million. ‘

The legislation introduced by Lankford aims to make major improvements to passport processing at the State Department.

Lankford said, “Oklahomans shouldn’t have to face months-log delays because the State Department isn’t processing passports quickly enough.” The Republican Senator added, “This bill is designed to address the root cause of the breakdown and provide straightforward solutions to fix the current backlog and prevent it from reaching historic levels again.”

Proposed measures within the legislation include expanding in-person appointments at regional passport offices, and developing a reserve workforce that can be reassigned to support Passport Services when demand is high.


Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!