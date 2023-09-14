Lankford sponsors bill to discourage invasion of Taiwan by China

James Lankford

By Steve Berg

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford wants to fire an economic warning shot at China to keep them from invading Taiwan.

His bill, called the DETER (Deterring Escalation Through Economic Retaliation) Act, would set the policy to revoke China’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status with the U.S., if they invade Taiwan.

He points out the U.S. canceled Russia’s trading status after it invaded Ukraine, but he says it’s better to set the policy beforehand.

“Because it is much better to try to deter a war from every starting than to try to end it once it begins,” Lankford said today at a Senate Finance Committee session.

The bill also calls on the U.S. Commerce Department to determine what parts of the U.S. supply chain are most dependent on China and to devise ways to make it less so.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

