Tulsa — Smoke is filling the air at a business near Charles Page Blvd. and Gilcrease Museum Road.

TFD Spokesman Andy Little says they’re trying to determine what exactly is on fire.

Little says firefighters were told by employees that it likely started around the petroleum tank farm.

Hazmat is on scene.

They are asking that citizens stay clear of the area.

A KRMG reporter is on the scene to gather details.