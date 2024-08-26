Large illegal pot farm busted in Okmulgee County, authorities say

A large team of law enforcement, including the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Oklahoma County deputies, Tulsa County deputies, and members of the Department of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma National Guard, busted what they say was a large illegal pot farm in Okmulgee County, near the town of Morris.

The State Attorney General’s Office says they seized more than 1,200 pounds of untagged, processed marijuana, more than 3,000 marijuana plants, three firearms, and $25,000 in cash.

In a statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the raid sends a message to drug cartels and crime syndicates “that they need to get out of our state,” and vowed to continue cracking down on illegal marijuana farms “until they have all been shut down.”





