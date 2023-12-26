Large mobile drug dealing operation busted in Sand Springs

Drugs confiscated

By April Hill

Sand Springs, Okla. — Sand Springs Police Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner says an officer spotted something while patrolling on Saturday.

“A lot of times we get stolen cars in the parking lot of our local hotels and he came by a U-Haul that looked suspicious,” said Enzbrenner. “Saw someone walking away from the back end of it, ran the tag and it turned out to be stolen.”

Enzbrenner says Megan Statum was dealing drugs from the U-Haul while parked behind a Hampton Inn.

Police found more than a pound of methamphetamine, over 230 grams of fentanyl powder, over 350 fentanyl pills, four guns and more than $12,000 in cash.

They also seized multiple digital scales, other drug paraphernalia, and a money counting machine.

Police also arrested Steven Roth and Melissa Graham on the scene for possession.

