Las Vegas tops list of sinful cities

2 pools closed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after finding health department finds violations Two swimming pools at Planet Hollywood located on the Las Vegas Strip have been closed since last week after the health department reportedly found some violations. (Tttuna/Getty Images)

By Glenn Schroeder

The personal finance website WalletHub has released a report of the most sinful communities in America.

Las Vegas, not surprisingly, tops the list of most sinful places, followed by Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Tulsa is rated the 87th most sinful city; Oklahoma City came is at number 67.

The least sinful cities include Port St. Lucie, Florida, Madison, Wisconsin, Bridgeport, Connecticut, Fremont, California and Pearl City, Hawaii.

The report compares more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, vanity and laziness.




Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!