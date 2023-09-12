Last Tulsa School Board meeting under Gist held without her or several board members

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Deborah Gist was not at the final Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting under her leadership on Monday night.

The board accepted Dr. Gist’s resignation last month and voted to appoint Dr. Ebony Johnson as the temporary superintendent.

Along with Dr. Gist, Board President Stacey Woolley and Dr. Jerry Griffin were also not at the meeting.

Dr. Johnson was at Monday night’s meeting in her role as the TPS Chief Learning Officer.

Dr. Johnson spoke out in a meeting thanking Dr. Gist for her dedication to the district and said she had led Tulsa’s kids through difficult moments and put them first.

Gist’s final day at TPS is Friday.

The next TPS meeting is set for Sept. 18.