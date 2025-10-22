Law banning cellphone use in school zones, construction zones begins Nov. 1

A woman uses a mobile phone in the driver's seat of a car. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Oklahoma law will make it illegal for drivers to hold or use a cell phone while driving through active school or construction zones.

House Bill 2263 goes into effect on Nov. 1.

Drivers can still use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto. Phones cannot be held in the hands for any reason, such as talking, texting, or navigation.

Violations carry the same penalties as Oklahoma’s texting-while-driving law. Officers cannot inspect or seize your cell phone without a warrant or probable cause of another offense.

You can learn more about House Bill 2263 by clicking here.

