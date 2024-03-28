Law enforcement raids suspected illegal pot farm in Claremore

A large team of city, county, and state law enforcement officials swarmed what they say is an illegal marijuana farm on the outskirts of Claremore today, in what Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says could be the biggest such bust he’s seen.

“They’re getting a guestimate on how many dump truck loads went out of here, but this was without a doubt the most sophisticated and largest grow like this that we’ve had in Rogers County,” Walton said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says Galahad Farms got their OBN registration through fraud.

They say agents seized 27,577 plants and 2,698 pounds of processed marijuana.

Arrest in the case are still pending, OBN officials say.

The agency started cracking down on illegal growing operations in 2021.

Since then, they’ve say they’ve found and closed down around 3,000 illegal farms and made around 300 arrests.





©2024 Cox Media Group