Lawmakers considering bill allowing school districts to use chaplains as school counselors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow school districts to use chaplains as school counselors.

The bill would allow districts to hire chaplains without requiring them to have a teaching certificate.

The bill passed out of the House General Government Committee, with House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) and Jared Deck (D-Norman) being the only nays.

“This bill would use public dollars to fund religious purposes, which is not only unconstitutional, but the majority of Oklahomans have been clear that they want public dollars to stay in public schools,” Leader Munson said. “This legislation does not even define what a chaplain is, but it is clear it is meant to benefit one specific religion. We need to be honest about why this legislation was introduced, which is to push a religious agenda into public schools.”

Rep. Deck debated the bill, saying it was not ready for passage.

“Anyone can go online right now and get certified to be a chaplain,” said Rep. Deck. “I don’t think we should put just anyone in our public schools.”

State Representative Kevin West (R-Moore), one of the bill’s authors, says the chaplains will be there to assist the school.

“They’re not evangelizing the kids, anything like that,” he said. “They’re just there to help them with whatever they need help with.”

The bill now heads to the house floor.