Lawsuit filed against ODOT, OTA to make portion of Will Rogers Turnpike toll free

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) to make a section of the Will Rogers Turnpike toll free.

The lawsuit was filed by former President pro tempore of the Oklahoma Senate, Stratton Taylor, and Kevin A. Easley Jr.

It states that “In order to avoid the expenditure of funds for the currently planned construction of four lanes parallel to the Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission (OTC) shall enter into a lease with the OTA for the Transportation Commission to lease, on an annual basis, that part of the Will Rogers Turnpike also know as Interstate Highway 44, from its beginning near the interchange with U.S. Highway 412 on State Highway 66 at Catoosa and extending northeast to the current interchange with State Highway 20 south of Claremore.”

Taylor suggest that the money used for the new four-lane road and lease the Turnpike between Claremore and Catoosa and make it a toll-free road. He was told it might get some pushback from it, but was considered the right thing to do. He said the lawusit hopes to hold the OTA and ODOT accountable to honor the law.

The suit references House Bill 2259, which had overwhelming support in the Oklahoma House and Senate, and was signed into law by then-Governor Frank Keating in 2000. The suit says OTA and ODOT ignored their obligations and is asking the court to now declare and enforce.

Taylor says there was supppose to be a free four-lane road running parallel to the turnpike and says the law required the tolls to be taken off. In response, the Taylor drafted the litigation and decided to file the suit.

He says the lawsuit is looking to refund motorists the tolls they have been paying all this time since the connection of the new Highway 20 to the Will Rogers Turnpike. He says its to make both organizations follow the law.

“The law is clear,” says Taylor. “It’s not discretionary.”

Taylor says he thinks there could potentially be millions of dollars if the tolls aren’t removed the section of the Turnpike.

He also said that any attorney fees will be donated to the Chelsea Animal Shelter in Chelsea, Oklahoma.

FOX23 also reached out to ODOT and they said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

A spokesperson for the OTA says: “The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has not yet been served with the lawsuit. We will thoroughly review the claims once received.”

You can read the full lawsuit filed with this story.