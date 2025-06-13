Lawton and Fort Sill cancel Army Birthday Parade due to security concerns

Lawton and Fort Sill cancels Army Birthday Parade due to security concerns (City of Lawton)
By Ben Morgan

LAWTON, Okla. — According to the City of Lawton and US Army Fort Sill, the annual Army Birthday Parade was canceled due to security concerns.

The City of Lawton stated in a Facebook post that they were specifically concerned about “credible security threats amid planned protests.”

The decision was agreed upon by the City of Lawton, the Lawton Police Department and Fort Sill leadership.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the parade was set to be celebrating Fort Sill’s Army 250th Birthday Celebration.

In their Facebook post, the City stated, “This parade has long been a treasured tradition—one that celebrates the strength of the U.S. Army and the unwavering support of the Lawton-Ford Sill community. However, the shared responsibility to protect both citizens and service members must come first.”

