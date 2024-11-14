Lead pipe letters from City spark concern for water customers

Letters from the City of Tulsa regarding the possibility of lead water service lines caused a furor among some citizens on social media platforms.

Many were concerned the letters meant they had lead pipes going to their house.

City officials issued a new statement Thursday to clarify the situation and to ease concerns.

The letters went out to roughly 130,00 water customers to let them know their pipes are made of what is, as of now, an “unknown” material.

But the City says they’re in the process of inspecting each and every line, and they stress that, so far, they have found no lead pipes.

The City is also installing new smart water meters as part of the same project.

They say customers will receive a second letter at some point in the future, to update them on the inspection of their pipes and to inform them of the results.