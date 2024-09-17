At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in south Tulsa

Tulsa police said at least one person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles at 71st and Yale Tuesday afternoon.

Police said several people were injured in the collision. Several lanes are closed, TPD added, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

KRMG was told at the scene two people were standing in the median when the crash happened. We’re told one car was sent spinning onto the median and hit the pedestrians.

KRMG has learned one of the pedestrians died at the scene, the other was believed to be in critical condition.

Lane closures are expected to last several hours, TPD said.



