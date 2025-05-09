Letter carriers participate in Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Letter carriers across Green Country will stamp out hunger on Saturday by collecting food donations while dropping off mail.

Dwayne Sheridan with Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma says ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is the largest food drive in the nation.

Sheridan says. “It’s one day a year where we can make it easy for people to get food in and all the food stays local.”

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is asking for donations of nonperishable food items such as pasta, canned goods with pull taps and protein bars.

“We have a greater need now than we’ve ever had, and so with that rise we need a lot more donations,” Sheridan says.

All food that is collected on Saturday will be distributed to Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma local partners across 24 counties.

You should have received a blue bag in the mail this week to put donations in. If you did not, you can place food in a paper or plastic bag. Letter carriers will pick up any bags left by mailboxes on Saturday.