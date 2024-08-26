Liberty Park playground in Sapulpa closed following vandalism

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Liberty Park playground in Sapulpa is closed until further notice due to vandalism.

Sapulpa Parks Director Carson Lynch said Sapulpa Police will be monitoring Liberty Park after explicit vandalism was found within the playground area.

Lynch said he suspects a group of teenagers vandalized the area, leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The City of Sapulpa is working with park management and the equipment manufacturers on warranty to make repairs.

Surveillance cameras did catch what happened but authorities will not be able to view the video until Monday morning.