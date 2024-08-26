Liberty Park playground in Sapulpa closed following vandalism

Liberty Park in Sapulpa closed due to vandalism (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and Jennah James, FOX23 News

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Liberty Park playground in Sapulpa is closed until further notice due to vandalism.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT LIBERTY PARK WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . DUE TO VANDALISM

Posted by Sapulpa Parks on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sapulpa Parks Director Carson Lynch said Sapulpa Police will be monitoring Liberty Park after explicit vandalism was found within the playground area.

Lynch said he suspects a group of teenagers vandalized the area, leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The City of Sapulpa is working with park management and the equipment manufacturers on warranty to make repairs.

We regret to inform that Liberty Park is temporarily closed. We are working closely with park management and equipment manufacturers to resolve this issue efficiently.

Posted by City of Sapulpa Gov. on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Surveillance cameras did catch what happened but authorities will not be able to view the video until Monday morning.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!