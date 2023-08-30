Life saving vending machines unveiled

Vending machines are being utilized to help reduce Oklahoma’s epidemic of opioid overdoses.

A vending machine at the Tulsa Day Center, filled with free Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips, was installed this week.

It’s the first such machine in Oklahoma.

Naloxone is used to reverse and block the effects of the drug while Fentanyl test strips are used detect the presence of the drug.

You will find the vending machines at seven of Oklahoma’s busiest travel centers.

Plus dozens of machines will be placed in ZIP code locations in which overdose prevalence is high.

Accidental overdose is now the leading cause of death for people in the U.S. under 50.