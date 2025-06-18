Lifeguard shortage again at City of Tulsa Parks Department

Another summer in Tulsa, and another shortage of lifeguards at City pools.

It’s been a recurring theme in at least 5 of the past 10 summers in the Tulsa area.

The City of Tulsa Parks Department posted on its Facebook page today that they had to close the pool at Whiteside Park, because they didn’t have enough lifeguards.

The Parks Department is trying to get the word out that they’re hiring.

The pay’s not bad for a summer job.

Lifeguards start at $13.50 an hour; Pool Managers at $14.60 an hour.

You have to be age 16 or older and have your lifeguard certification.

They also have Pool Cashier and Camp Counselor jobs.