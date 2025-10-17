Lighthorse Police seize over $500,000 in illicit drugs

By FOX23.com News Staff

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Officers of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department say they transported and submitted illegal drugs for destruction at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers say the drugs seized had an estimated street value of over $500,000.

“Every gram destroyed represents one less opportunity for addiction, violence, or tragedy within our Nation,” the department wrote in a social media post. “Our officers remain dedicated to ensuring that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation remains a safe and healthy place for all citizens.”

We’ve reached out to the Lighthorse Police Department and will update this story with additional information.

