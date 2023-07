One person is dead, two people are injured in a car accident north of Stroud.

Reports from the OHP indicate the crash happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on East 810 Road about a mile west of State Highway 99 in Lincoln County.

OHP confirms Brian Burke, 36, of Stroud, was killed. He was a passenger.

The driver, Ariel Navarro of Banning, California and a 12-year-old passenger were treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.