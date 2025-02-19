List of closures due to inclement weather

Snow on the ground, icy roads and frigid temperatures have led to numerous closures in and around Tulsa Wednesday.

Schools, churches, government offices and more are closed due to current conditions.

Click here to see an updated list of school closings and church service cancelations.

Multiple Tulsa County offices are closed including the courthouse, headquarters building, and parks facilities. County officials said crews are still out treating bridges, overpasses and other major roadways.

Tulsa County also canceled the District Court’s Warrant Clearing Event scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21. We’re told it will be moved to March.

The City of Tulsa said the following services are impacted by today’s weather:

City Hall - Cashier stations on the main floor at City Hall and at the Permit Center on 4th floor are closed today. Additionally, the Clerk’s Office will be closed Wednesday and the regular meeting for the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (TMPAC) is canceled on Wednesday.

Tulsa Parks Closures

All Tulsa Parks Recreation Centers will be closed through Wednesday, including Centennial, Oxley Nature Center and Tulsa Garden Center.

Tulsa’s trash service remains suspended through at least Thursday, the city said. You can leave your carts at the curb to be picked up when trash collection resumes.

Read more from the City of Tulsa here .

The City of Broken Arrow said city facilities are closed there as well with non-essential employees not reporting to work. City services such as permit or license applications and payments can be done on the city website or on the My Broken Arrow Action Center app.

Broken Arrow street crews continue to treat the roadways, the city said.

Saint Francis Health System said its Cancer Center is closed Wednesday and shared the following message about its other operations during this weather event.

“Saint Francis hospitals begin planning well ahead of weather events like this and pull together resources to ensure safe staffing levels are maintained.

Do not delay needed care, but do consider your options. Warren Clinic offers virtual visits with primary care providers, virtual urgent care visits and Dispatch Health, our home urgent care partner.

Warren Clinic locations are open, but hours may vary by location and telehealth availability. Please call your clinic before you leave for your appointment.”

All Tulsa Health Department offices are closed today as well.