Little Light House begins work on inclusive outdoor classroom

TULSA, Okla. — A nonprofit developmental center for children with disabilities in Tulsa is starting construction on an inclusive outdoor classroom for its students.

On Wednesday, Little Light House (LLH) broke ground on the Hardesty Therapy Garden, which the nonprofit said will give students of all abilities a safe place outside to play and learn.

“Our children’s’ greatest work is the play that they do. It’s really how they understand their environment, it’s how they learn how they fit into the world around them and it’s where they learn really important skills that they are going to use for the rest of their lives,” said Brittany Gartner, senior director of children and family services at Little Light House.

LLH said the outdoor space is a continuation of its indoor therapy gym and will provide opportunities for students to practice their gross motor skills.

“We believe every part of our campus should be inclusive and accessible for all of our students,” said Georgia Canady, senior director of philanthropy at Little Light House. “With this expansion of our outdoor classroom, we’re creating a safe, supportive space where every child can learn, grow, and play together.”

Michelle Hardesty with The Hardesty Family Foundation spoke on the importance of the new outdoor classroom.

“A space that represents more than construction and design. It represents hope, innovation and a deep belief in the potential of every child,” said Hardesty. “At Little Light House, they’ve always known that learning doesn’t begin and end in the classroom. It happens in the rhythm of a swing, the challenge of climbing a wall and the joy of shared laughter on a sunny day.”

Little Light House Executive Director Molly Smith said they had a plan to build an outdoor space when they moved into the building in 2016, but it was put on hold.

“We finally knew this was the year when we had some donors to contribute to the project. We’re really grateful to the Hardesty Family Foundation and several other donors who came together to make this possible,” Smith said.

Smith said the entire project costed a little over $450,000 and they had about 10 donors who came together to make it possible.

LLH said they expect to begin construction sometime this month and the project should take about six to eight weeks to complete.