Local and federal agencies helping Mannford wildfire victims

Shelter Coordinator Jim Mertins, with the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross, says volunteers are set up with cots at the First Methodist Church if people need a place to sleep after dozens of people lost their homes and belongings due to Friday’s wildfires.

“We have showers, so they can shower,” said Mertins. “If they need to wash their clothes, there’s a washer and dryer here.”

The Red Cross and local churches are partnering to help with everything from clothing to cleanup kits and meals.

He says FEMA will be at the Mannford High School on Wednesday.

“That’s going to be from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesday. So, that’ll be a place where people can meet with FEMA and then hopefully open up cases if they have damage on their house, or their house is destroyed, to see what might be available.”

KRMG spoke with Jason Williams, a Mannford homeowner who lost everything in the fire, including their house and shops. They also had a new car that’s gone.

“We had a little Lexus car that we just picked up five days ago to move my mother-in-law around,” said Williams. “It’s gone. We lost it all.

Fortunately, there weren’t any major injuries, but the fire chief says about 30 homes were destroyed in town.

Mertins says the Red Cross will be there all week and they still need volunteers and cash.

Four people were killed in the wildfires across the state. The victims were in Pawnee, Lincoln, Garfield and Haskell counties.