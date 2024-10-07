Local hot dog cart owner assisting with hurricane relief in North Carolina

TULSA, Okla. — A local hot dog cart owner traveled from Tulsa to North Carolina to give those impacted by Hurricane Helene a warm meal.

Taylor Salsman is the owner of Drift Dogz LLC, a hot dog cart out of Tulsa that travels to different car events.

“I didn’t expect me selling hotdogs two years ago to lead to hurricane recovery and helping people out,” said Salsman.

During the day, Salsman works for M&C. The company is subcontracted through Lowes to help with patio work.

“Years ago, Lowes and M&C worked together during a hurricane and since then, Lowes will send out M&C assembly workers to help during hurricane recovery,” said Salsman.

He was sent to North Carolina to help with hurricane recovery. After driving for 18 hours, Salsman arrived and got a first hand look at the devastation Hurricane Helene left behind.

“Once you pass Mountain City, there are roads that are just half way gone, houses crumbled in trees, multiple cars just crumbled together and once you start to something like that, eyes open wide your like I might be here to help Lowes and M&C but there’s a lot more I could be doing,” said Salsman.

That’s when he decided to help people the only way he know how, through hot dogs.

“I had already planned on bringing 200 hotdogs just to do what I could and once I got here and saw how people responded to warm meals and a case of water I just couldn’t stop,” said Salsman.

He posted on Drift Dogz Facebook page asking for donations that would go toward hot dogs and water.

“When people walk up and say all they’ve had to eat for the last week is canned goods, this warm meal is just what I needed and they are crying and give you a hug, it makes you want to do so much more,” said Salsman.

He wanted to give people who are unable to cook a warm meal something good to eat. So far, he’s raised $10,000.

He says he plans to be in North Carolina for as long as people need help.

“I’d sleep in the cold if it meant other people had something else,” said Salsman.

Salsman said they are driving to Asheville on Saturday. He hopes to give out 200 hot dogs once he gets there.

You can donate toward Salsman’s hurricane assistance through his Cash App by clicking here.