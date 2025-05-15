Local law enforcement, OK Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Center release new app

Law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Center introduced a new app to report suspicious activity.

Law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Center are introducing a new app to report suspicious activity.

The Tulsa Police Department says the Protect OK app allows you to report suspicious activity directly from your smartphone.

OCTIC will analyze your reports and if necessary, forward them to law enforcement for immediate action.

Police say this proactive approach allows law enforcement to respond quickly to potential threats.

Since its launch, Protect OK has received hundreds of actionable tips, resulting in increased safety.

Key features of the app include:

Anonymous Reporting: Share tips without revealing your identity, ensuring comfort and safety.

User-friendly Design: Easily report incidents in just a few taps.

You can download Protect OK on both iOS and Android devices.

Police say this app is not a substitute for calling law enforcement. For life-threatening emergencies and crimes in progress, always call 911. For reports and other non-emergency incidents, call 918-596-9222.