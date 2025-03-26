Local science teacher named 2025 Teacher of the Year

Jacey Duncan teacher of the year 2025 (Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

A local sixth-grade science teacher was named the 2025 Teacher of the Year.

Jacey Duncan, a sixth-grade science and STEM teacher at Oklahoma Union Public Schools, was named teacher of the year by Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom, a program meant to familiarize students with the state’s food and fiber industry by providing resources for Oklahoma teachers.

According to a press release, Duncan regularly implements agriculture into her classroom and has received grants to provide learning opportunities for her students.

“By combining hands-on activities, technological integration and real-world applications, I aim to equip my students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the evolving field of agriculture,” Duncan said. “These lessons foster a deeper understanding of agricultural literacy and inspire students to explore careers in agricultural technology, innovation and sustainability.”

Duncan will be honored by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry for the state’s annual ‘Ag Day at the Capitol’ celebration on Tuesday, April 22.

Oklahoma Ag in a Classroom is a program of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Oklahoma State Department of Education, and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. To learn more, click here.

