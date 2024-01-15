Logan Seavy wins back-to-back Chili Bowls

Chili Bowl Nationals Track The dirt track for the Chili Bowl Nationals at Expo Square in Tulsa. (Skyler Cooper)

The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up over the weekend and there was a familiar face in the winner’s circle.

California-native Logan Seavy topped the field to win his second Chili Bowl in as many years.

It’s an accomplishment only a few other drivers have made. Kyle Larson went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Larson decided to race this year last minute, but didn’t make it to the main event.

Christopher Bell won three years in a row from 2017 to 2019, but didn’t compete this year due to contract restrictions.

Rico Abreu and Kevin Swindell also have recent back-to-back wins.

Next year’s Chili Bowl is set for January 13th through the 18th.

