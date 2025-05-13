Major golf tournament headed back to Tulsa in 2032 after successful 2022 tournament

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA Championship is headed back to Tulsa, and it will be held at the same place it’s been held five times before. Southern Hills Country Club will host its sixth PGA Championship in 2032, making it the first course in history to host a total of six times. The first PGA Championship held at Southern Hills was in 1970 and the last in 2022 when Justin Thomas won in an exciting playoff.

Jonathan Husky of Tulsa Regional Tourism said the success of 2022 led to the return to Tulsa.

“I think it was a huge part of it,” Husky said. “If you look at the crowds that we had at Southern Hills in 2022, and, by in large, the players and everyone associated with them had nothing but positive things to say about their experience here in Tulsa.”

Husky also said the tournament led to an economic impact of $157 Million to Tulsa and surrounding areas in 2022 and it should be even more in 2032.

Immediately after the success of the 2022 PGA Championship, everyone got to work on bringing it back to Tulsa.

“(It took) about two years that the Tulsa Sports Commission and Tulsa Regional Tourism started the process of finding a way and a time to bring the PGA Championship back to Tulsa and Southern Hills,” he said.

This will be the 114th PGA Championship.