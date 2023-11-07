Man accused of biting Tulsa Police during DUI arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man is accused of kicking and biting Tulsa Police officers after being pulled over for driving erratically.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police pulled a GMC truck over for driving erratically on I-244 and nearly hitting an officer who was on the way to a separate call.

Tulsa man accused of fighting and biting police officers (Tulsa Police Department)

After the officer stopped the truck, police claimed a man eventually identified as Juan Diaz-Rodriguez gave him several fake names and birthdates.

Police said Diaz-Rodriguez did not have any I.D. or license on him, and when officers attempted to arrest him, he started fighting and attempting to escape.

Officers said he kicked them and even bit one of them before getting away, running down the interstate into oncoming traffic.

Police set up a perimeter of the area, and received a call minutes later about Diaz-Rodriguez allegedly trying to break into a nearby house.

Officers were then able to take him into custody for two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing justice, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and driving under the influence of drugs.