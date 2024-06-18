Man accused of kidnapping Tulsa 16-year-old girl, arrested in New York, identified

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of kidnapping a Tulsa 16-year-old girl was identified after he was arrested in New York last week.

FOX23 originally reported this crime when Tulsa Police said the teenage girl was 15 years old. Federal court documents said she is 16.

Court documents said 25-year-old Dylan Peterson talked with the victim for several months online. She even sent him nude photos and videos.

Court documents said the victim told Peterson her true age, 16, and Peterson lied about his age and told the victim he was 15.

On June 12, Peterson took a bus from New York to Tulsa to meet the teenage girl.

They then flew to New York together, court documents said.

On June 13, Peterson was arrested in New York.

The teenage girl was put into protective custody, given medical attention, and will be reunited with her family.

Peterson is currently out on bond.