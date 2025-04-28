Man accused of stabbing another man with sword

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who’s accused of stabbing another man with a sword.

Police say it happened early Friday morning at the Astoria Apartments near 31st and 129th East Avenue.

They say the victim had multiple, serious stab wounds but was able to tell police the suspect, Anton Linder, had fled.

Police say they found the sword that was allegedly used in the attack (pictured below) in a different apartment.

Not long after, they says they got a report of car burglary in progress at the same complex and found Linder hiding in the trunk.

He was booked on complaints of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Burglary from a Vehicle.