Man accused of stealing purse from his Lyft driver

Uauan Brown Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man has been jailed on a Grand Larceny complaint, accused of stealing a purse from his Lyft driver.

The driver told Tulsa Police that she had picked up Uauan Brown Wednesday night at an east Tulsa apartment complex and drove him to Family Dollar and back.

After dropping him off, police say she realized her purse was gone.

They say she found the purse nearby, but with money and other items missing.

Police say they found Brown in the complex and say he tried to claim he only took the purse to figure out who owned it.

He was arrested.

