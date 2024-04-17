Man accused of throwing pickaxe at Tulsa animal control truck

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday afternoon, accused of threatening an animal control officer with a pickaxe and later throwing it at her truck, hitting the side.

Police say they were called out around 2:20 p.m. on Monday to the 4900 block of North MLK Blvd. for a report of a with a weapon.

They say the victim, a City of Tulsa Animal Control Officer, reported that a man wearing no shirt was chasing after her vehicle with a pick axe.

Police say the Animal Control Officer was looking into a report of a dog hit by a car.

She told police that she found the dog, which was deceased, and loaded it into her truck.

That’s when she told police that she was approached by the suspect, later identified as Trey Basks, who she says was angry and upset and claiming that the dog belonged to him.

Police say Basks initially chased the officer with the pick axe and then tossed it into a field but then started making threats to shoot her.

Police say as the officer was driving away, Basks and a woman who was with him tried to open the crates in the back of the truck to retrieve the dog, then Basks threw the pick axe at her truck, striking the side.

