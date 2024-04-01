Man arrested on 2 counts of murder after shooting near Admiral and Garnett

Elwyn Lopez (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for two counts of murder after a deadly shooting near Admiral and Garnett Saturday night, according to police.

According to police, they were called out to a shooting late Saturday night near Admiral and Garnett.

Once officers arrived, they found two people dead inside of a pickup truck. Both had apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, one victim was in the driver’s seat and the other was in the back seat.

Police said they spoke to several witnesses, including someone who was in the truck when the shooting occurred.

According to police, that witness said he and the victims got into a dispute with some people standing in the street blocking the road and he heard gunfire.

Police said during their interviews, they were able to identify the suspect as Elwyn Lopez and he was arrested without incident.

According to police, Lopez was with the group of people arguing with the people in the truck and Lopez shot into the truck.

Lopez is now being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

