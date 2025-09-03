Man arrested, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails during argument

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails during an argument in Collinsville.

An affidavit says on Aug. 17, deputies were called near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 20 regarding an assault with a Molotov cocktail.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who stated that he was purchasing car parts from another individual at a house located near North Memorial Drive and East 156th Street North.

A man, identified as 32-year-old Steven Rozzell, began arguing with one of the victims, accusing him of stealing an air conditioning unit.

One of the victims told deputies that Rozzell sprayed them with pepper spray, then threw two Molotov cocktails. One of the Molotov cocktails was thrown at the two men discussing car parts, and another at one of their vehicles.

The vehicle caught fire, and the victims drove away in a different vehicle to a nearby Dollar General.

During the investigation, a neighbor told deputies she saw the men arguing outside before Rozzell ran into a house and grabbed the Molotov cocktails, and threw them at the victims.

The affidavit says one of the victims had burns on both of his legs, and the other had the hair on his legs singed off.

Deputies identified his vehicle and later arrested Rozzell during a traffic stop near West Albany Street and South 136th East Avenue in Broken Arrow.

Rozzell was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and using an incendiary device or explosive.