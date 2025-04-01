Man arrested after allegedly sending hundreds of unwanted explicit pictures of himself

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly sent hundreds of unwanted sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself to multiple victims.

Police said officers began an indecent exposure with an electronic device investigation on Feb. 19.

The 39-year-old victim told police that around 10 years ago, Christopher Suder, her biological brother, sent her sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself. The victim told their mother and stopped all contact with Suder.

The victim said Suder started sending her sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself again after their mother died in 2021.

The victim told police while she and Suder were discussing memorial shirts for their mother’s death, he sent her photos of their mother on Facebook Messenger, asking to choose one for the shirt. Suder then told the victim to scroll up higher and there were multiple pictures of his genitals.

The victim said Suder had sent countless explicit pictures and videos over the years. Suder also used 10 to 15 fake accounts with different names to send messages.

Suder started sending messages from another fake account on Feb. 16. The victim gave investigators a screenshot of a picture of Suder’s hand and bare genitals.

Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa Police Department Christopher Suder

A second victim told police the suspect has been sending unwanted explicit pictures and videos for five to six years. She said he has sent hundreds of messages including his genitals.

A third victim was found who said she is not related to the suspect, but has been friends with him since they were born. She said around two years ago, Suder would send unwanted pictures and videos. She told Suder to stop, but he would continue sending messages.

The third victim had a screenshot of a fully naked picture of the suspect which includes his face and tattoos on his chest, stomach and hand.

Police said other victims may be reluctant to come forward with information in cases such as these. If you are a victim of receiving unwanted sexually explicit material, police encourages you to call 918-596-9222 to file a report.

If you have information about this particular case, contact the lead investigator at sduff@cityoftulsa.org.