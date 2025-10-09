Man arrested after claiming to have bomb on I-44

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department arrested a man who threatened officers and claimed to have a bomb on I-44 on Tuesday.

Police said around noon, officers responded to reports of a car that had crashed in a work zone on northbound Route 66. The vehicle was blocking the lane, causing a traffic delay.

Witnesses told police that the driver was jumping on the hood and windshield of the car, then ran into the woods nearby.

Officers could not locate the suspect and the car was towed away.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., officers received calls about the same man who was walking in the north and southbound lanes of Route 66, hopping the traffic barriers, yelling to himself and delaying traffic.

Officers approached the man as he was in the inside median of I-44 and he ran away, hopping several traffic barriers.

The suspect told officers he had a bomb and began counting down before hopping over more barriers and throwing what he said was a detonator at officers.

Police said the suspect would not comply with verbal commands from officers, and also told officers to drop their weapons.

Officers used tasers and detained the suspect without further incident. The suspect did not have a bomb, and his “detonator” was a vape pen.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Daniel Hayes.

Police said Hayes appeared to have been under the influence and in distress. Hayes was medically cleared at the hospital before he was transported to the Rogers County Jail on threatening use of explosives, assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and obstructing a public roadway.