Man arrested after killing squirrels in east Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested after he shot and killed multiple squirrels in an east Tulsa park on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to McClure Park around 3:45 p.m. on reports of squirrel hunters in the area.

When officers arrived, they saw 23-year-old Kenric McFrazier walking across the park with a pellet rifle. Police said another hunter with McFrazier was still in the car.

The suspects told police they had been driving around the park shooting squirrels with scoped pellet rifles and collecting them to eat. The suspects also told police they came to the park because they do not have a good place to hunt squirrels and the park has a lot of them.

Officers found six dead squirrels, two scoped pellet guns, and two pistols in the suspects’ car.

Police said due to McFrazier’s past criminal record, he can not possess guns.

McFrazier was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and hunting without a license. His hunting partner was cited for hunting in a city park and released.

The guns were seized as evidence, police said.