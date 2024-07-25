Man arrested after listing stolen property for sale on Facebook

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man after he messaged deputies on Facebook to sell stolen property.

TCSO said deputies were called to a house near East 4th Place and South Yale Avenue on Wednesday regarding a follow-up on larceny.

On Tuesday, deputies were contacted by the same victim who said he had a video of his Xbox and PlayStation being stolen. He found his stolen items listed for sale on Facebook by someone he knows, TCSO said.

Deputies messaged the suspect, Cody Chase, in an attempt to buy the stolen items.

Deputies and Chase met at the buy location and he quickly took off running. Chase then surrendered after a brief pursuit.

Deputies found a large number of controlled substances on a chase and located other stolen items during a search of his room.

Chase was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, grand larceny, obstructing officers, and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute.