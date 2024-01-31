Man arrested for death of older Tulsa man

TULSA — Tulsa Police have made an arrest in the city’s latest homicide.
38-year-old Joseph Arndt was taken into custody on an outstanding robbery warrant Wednesday.
Arndt was also wanted for the murder of 65-year-old Cecil Busby.
Busby was found dead in his home when officers went to check on his well-being.
Detectives say his death was determined to be a homicide.
Busby’s car was also missing.
Investigators located the vehicle last week and that led them to develop Arndt as a suspect.
Officers arrested Arndt at a home in south Tulsa.
Arndt was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is now facing murder charges.