Man arrested for death of older Tulsa man

Joseph Arndt

By April Hill

TULSA — Tulsa Police have made an arrest in the city’s latest homicide.

38-year-old Joseph Arndt was taken into custody on an outstanding robbery warrant Wednesday.

Arndt was also wanted for the murder of 65-year-old Cecil Busby.

Busby was found dead in his home when officers went to check on his well-being.

Detectives say his death was determined to be a homicide.

Busby’s car was also missing.

Investigators located the vehicle last week and that led them to develop Arndt as a suspect.

Officers arrested Arndt at a home in south Tulsa.

Arndt was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is now facing murder charges.

News Director/Anchor

