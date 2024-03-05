Man arrested for driving under the influence, warrants from 1976

TULSA, OKLA — A man was arrested for driving under the influence and for warrants dating back to 1976.

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, William Sutton read-ended a car near Admiral and Utica.

Sutton admitted to being drunk and was arrested for driving under the influence, driving left of center and for having an open container, according to TPD.

TPD said Sutton was also arrested for two outstanding warrants.

According to court records, in 1976 Sutton was charged with assault with intent to rape and with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Sutton is accused of an assault and attempted rape, as well as beating someone with a club.