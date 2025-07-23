Man arrested in Mexico in connection with deadly ambush shooting back in Tulsa to face charges

Angel Ibarra Tulsa murder suspect Angel Ibarra arrested in Mexico.
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A 19-year-old who was arrested in Mexico in connection with an east Tulsa ambush shooting that killed two teens is back in Tulsa to face charges.

Angel Ibarra was captured in Mexico in April.

Law enforcement had been searching for Ibarra, who was on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted list.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill in connection with the shooting that killed two 18-year-olds, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, and injured two other teens back in February.

On Monday, Ibarra was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Police have already arrested two other suspects, 18-year-old Christopher Atjun, who turned himself in, and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez. They’re charged with first-degree murder.

An affidavit said Melendez gave Atjun a gun that was then used when he and Ibarra got out of a car and shot at four victims.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

