Man arrested in North Tusla after driving around with stolen gun, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail after police say he was driving around with a stolen gun.

Tulsa Police say they stopped a car near Apache and MLK Boulevard on July 9th.

Cops say Daryl Exom was driving the car. Police say a brief search of the car uncovered a 9mm pistol beneath the driver’s seat.

Exom allegedly told police he is a barber who bought the gun from a client for $100 and free haircuts.

Police say the actual owner of the gun had reported it stolen in March of 2021.

TPD says if you find yourself with a firearm and want to verify if it’s stolen or not, you can contact the Tulsa Police Department.