Man arrested for threatening students with an AK-47-style rifle after a football game.

Officers say 34-year-old Darian Edmond grabbed an AK-47-style rifle from his trunk and threatened students.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a fight broke out between a group of players Monday night after the McLain–Hale junior varsity match-up.

Officers say, during the fight, 34-year-old Darian Edmond went to his car and grabbed an AK-47-style rifle from his trunk.

Witnesses say Edmond pointed the rifle at several students, threatening to kill them.

According to the police report, Edmond caused mass hysteria on state property by threatening multiple people and acting in a threatening manner.

Edmond was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Tuesday for threatening a violent act, possession of a firearm, disturbing the peace, and inciting a riot.

