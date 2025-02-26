Man charged and arrested for allegedly raping victim after offering her a ride in downtown Tulsa

Police say a man is facing rape charges for allegedly assaulting a woman after offering her a ride in downtown Tulsa back in October.

The Tulsa Police Department says the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit began investigating a rape in downtown Tulsa in October of last year.

TPD says the victim told officers she was walking alone after she had been out with friends in downtown Tulsa when she was approached by a man in a white car who repeatedly asked her if she needed a ride, police said.

Police say the victim reportedly initially refused, but eventually accepted the ride.

Officers say the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Noor Afghan, then parked under a bridge instead of taking the victim home.

According to Tulsa Police, the victim said she passed out in the car and woke up with Afghan on top of her. She said she tried to push Afghan off of her, but was unable to and he raped her.

Afghan eventually took the victim to a gas station where she was reunited with her roommate, police said.

Tulsa Police say Afghan told the victim’s roommate he was a rideshare driver and decided to help the victim on his own, not through the rideshare platform.

TPD says the the victim approached a Tulsa Police officer at the station and reported the incident. The officer began an investigation and alerted the Special Victims Unit.

Tulsa Police say the Special Victims Unit gathered witness statements, collected evidence and presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office to seek charges against the suspect.

Afghan was charged and arrested for first degree rape on Tuesday.