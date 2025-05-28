Man charged with murder of man behind a KFC formally sentenced to life in prison

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Jose Cardona-Perez has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Cardona-Perez was charged with the murder of Jorge Santos behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in September 2023. He was 16 at the time of the incident.

Court documents say video surveillance from a nearby business showed the victim walking up to a group of 6 men and a fight taking place. At one point, Cardona-Perez shot at the victim around six times, hitting him once.

Earlier this year, Cardona-Perez graduated from high school while in custody at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home in January. He became the first person to graduate from the Tulsa Public Schools Special Facilities.

In April, a jury found Cardona-Perez guilty of murder and recommended he serve a sentence of life in prison. He was formally sentenced on May 27 to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.