Man charged with murdering wife in Fort Gibson appears in court

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — 49-year-old Joey Whorton, the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife last week, appeared in court Tuesday morning. The family of 47-year-old Julie Adreon, whose body was found in the backyard of her Fort Gibson home last Tuesday, was inside the courtroom for the status hearing.

This was Whorton’s second court appearance. Last week he entered a not-guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge he’s facing during a video arraignment.

Whorton was brought to Judge Adair’s courtroom for a status hearing on an unrelated assault with a dangerous weapon charge. The hearing on the first-degree murder charge was pushed back until the afternoon.

It was just one week ago, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Julie’s body in the backyard of her Fort Gibson home.

According to an affidavit, Julie appeared to have been stabbed. The statement from an investigator reads in part, “Due to the large number of wounds, I was unable to determine the exact amount.”

It goes on to say “The wounds were on both sides of Julie’s head, neck, chest, back and arms.”

It also states that neighbors heard Julie and Whorton having a verbal fight in their backyard on the evening of July 16. One neighbor said he heard Whorton yelling and Julie screaming for help.

The court document also states that when Whorton was found later in Pittsburg County, he had cuts on his hands, forehead, and leg.

Whorton was supposed to appear in court for the murder charge at 1:30 p.m., but his attorney, who had a case in another county was running late, so the attorneys and the Assistant District Attorney agreed to set a preliminary hearing date of Sept. 15 for both cases.

Defense Attorney Ben Hilfiger, who is handling the first-degree murder case, described what will happen between now and then.

“The state is going to get all the discovery from the police, which is just the evidence for the case, and they’re going to hand that off to me once they get it. And then I’ll review it, and review it with Joey, and we’ll have our preliminary hearing.” Once they get it and I’ll review it and review it with Joey,” he said.

First Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier explains what will happen during the preliminary hearing:

“We have to establish that a crime was committed, probable cause that the defendant committed the crime, so it involves calling whatever witnesses are necessary to establish that. Who those will be and what they’ll say at this point I couldn’t tell you,” Collier said.

Right now, Whorton is being held without bond in the Muskogee County Jail.