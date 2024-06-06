Man climbs tower near I-244 & Sheridan

Tulsa police said a man has come down safely after climbing an antenna tower in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon.
According to TPD, the man in distress had climbed more than 100 feet in the air on a tower near Independence St. and Sheridan Rd.
Police said the joint Critical Response Team responded to the scene and had a ladder truck on scene to offer the man help.
“First responders were able to successfully get the individual down safely. We are making sure he gets the medical and mental health help that he needs.” TPD posted on social media.